Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 84,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

