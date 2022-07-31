Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.