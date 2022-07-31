Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $87.50

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 100.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 72.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $15,374,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile



GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

