Comparing Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) & Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.01 million ($0.34) -4.53 Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.31 million ($0.56) -0.73

Profitability

Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoth Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -88.61% -76.98% Hoth Therapeutics N/A -105.89% -95.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medicenna Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medicenna Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.48%. Hoth Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 880.39%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than Medicenna Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA11, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine for solid tumors. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, cytokines, or other Superkines. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc.; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc., and the University of Cincinnati. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

