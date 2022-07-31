Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.22 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

