Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $31.00

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Clarus Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clarus by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $767.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.