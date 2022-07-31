Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives $1,356.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

HESAY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,173.47) to €1,205.00 ($1,229.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,316.33) to €1,340.00 ($1,367.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,540.82) to €1,624.00 ($1,657.14) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

