Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $18.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

DOC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

