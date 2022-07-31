EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. EPR Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $4.39-$4.55 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

EPR stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.