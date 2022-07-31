American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American States Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.26.

American States Water Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

