Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mitie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Mitie Group Trading Down 4.4 %
MITFY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
