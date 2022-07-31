Wedbush Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYCB. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 874,877 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

