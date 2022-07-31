Nutriband Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nutriband in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Nutriband’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Nutriband’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 446.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Shares of Nutriband stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Shares of Nutriband are going to split on Monday, August 15th. The 13-6 split was announced on Monday, August 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRB. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

