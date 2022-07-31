FY2023 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
