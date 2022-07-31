Research Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

Emera Stock Down 1.3 %

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.46.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$60.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.18. Emera has a 12-month low of C$56.87 and a 12-month high of C$65.23.

Emera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.04%.

About Emera

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

