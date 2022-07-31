T-Mobile US, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $145.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

