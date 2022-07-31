Watsco, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.40.

WSO opened at $273.95 on Friday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

