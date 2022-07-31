Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Logitech International has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.9742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

