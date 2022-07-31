Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

SLGN opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 109,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

