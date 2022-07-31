Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

