Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $170.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($178.57) to €145.00 ($147.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Cuts Dividend

About Schneider Electric S.E.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

