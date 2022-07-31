Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$17.95

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.95.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$675.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.88. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$11.03 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.30.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.