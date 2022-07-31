ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q2 guidance at $1.20-1.32 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

