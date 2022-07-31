Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives $11.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lilium by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 123,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Stock Down 0.7 %

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

