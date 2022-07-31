Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

