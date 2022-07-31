Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
