Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

PSTL opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $316.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

