Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $50.82

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

