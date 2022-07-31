Analysts Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target at $136.74

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.74.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

