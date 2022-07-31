Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.02 on Friday. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

