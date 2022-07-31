Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $8.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $236.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $318,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.