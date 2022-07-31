Worthington Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

