Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its 200 day moving average is $215.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

