Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ashland Global by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.