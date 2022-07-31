Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Avient Stock Up 0.2 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 121.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.