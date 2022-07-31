Credit Suisse Group Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €145.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. adidas has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.