Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for adidas in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

adidas Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank downgraded shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

