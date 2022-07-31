Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $23,194,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 660,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,560,000 after buying an additional 131,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

