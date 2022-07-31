FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Cut by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.87.

TSE:FM opened at C$23.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of C$16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

