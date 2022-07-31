Hitachi, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hitachi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hitachi’s current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s FY2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Hitachi stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.35 billion.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

