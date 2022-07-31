Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.78.

Shares of L opened at C$116.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.39. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$83.21 and a one year high of C$123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

