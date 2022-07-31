Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.82 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

