National Bank Financial Lowers ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

AETUF stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.30. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.11%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

