Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

