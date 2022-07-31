Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.63. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $296.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $297.34. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.