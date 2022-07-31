Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

