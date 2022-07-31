Brokers Set Expectations for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

