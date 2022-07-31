Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.64.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The stock has a market cap of C$29.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.53.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

