Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$107.07.

TSE:PD opened at C$87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.97. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$35.82 and a 1 year high of C$109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.29.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The business had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 7.0199996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

