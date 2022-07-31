Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.07.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.8 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$87.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.97. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$35.82 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 7.0199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

