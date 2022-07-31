BMO Capital Markets Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.07.

PD opened at C$87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$35.82 and a 12-month high of C$109.29.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 7.0199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

