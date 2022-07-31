IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.01. IMAX shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 12,350 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market cap of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

